Avery Johnson Among K-State Players on Preseason Award Lists

K-State is only one month away from the start of the 2026 season, and expectations are sky-high. With Collin Klein back as the coach, there is a ton of excitement for the Wildcats to get things rolling. Leading the way for the K-State offense are Avery Johnson, Joe Jackson, and John Pastore. The trio was key for the offense last year and will play a huge role for the Wildcats this year.

On Tuesday, these three players were named to preseason awards watch lists. Johnson and Jackson were named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football. Pastore, one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12, is on the watch list for the Outland Award, which is given to the Most Outstanding Interior Offensive Lineman.

Johnson and Jackson form one of the most dynamic duos in the Big 12

If the Wildcats are going to be in contention in the Big 12, then Johnson and Jackson both figure to have big seasons. Johnson is entering his fourth season in Manhattan, and he has the opportunity to cement his legacy with a huge year. Last season, he threw for 2,385 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is also a dual threat when it comes to running, as he finished with another 477 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson ended the season as well as any K-State player and has a ton of momentum heading into this year. In his last two games against Utah and Oklahoma State, he rushed for 293 and 142 yards and scored three times in each. In the game against the Utes, he broke Darren Sproles' school record by one yards.

Early last season, Dylan Edwards was the presumed No. 1 running back, but Jackson took that job. Entering 2026, he is the unquestioned leader in the running back room, and he has a chance to hit the 1,000 yard mark.

Pastore's leadership will be pivotal for the Wildcats this year

While the quarterback is generally looked at as the most important player, you could 100 percent make an argument that Pastore is the most valuable for the Wildcats. The offensive line was a strength last season, but there are a lot of new guys who will be playing. As important as Pastore's play on the field will be, it his leadership that could be equally as important.

Last year, he started all 12 games at left tackle. K-State allowed only 13 sacks last year, which ranked 10th in the country. The Wildcats also averaged 5.09 yards per carry, which is the fifth most in school history. Pastore is going to be looked at for a ton of leadership, especially early in the season. However, if he is able to control one side of the line, then it will allow the rest of the offensive line to develop and grow as a unit.