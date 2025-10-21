Big 12 Basketball Single-Game Ticket Sale Dates Revealed
Basketball season is almost here! And Kansas State fans can finally gear up for another action-packed year of Big 12 excitement. The Wildcats are preparing to host some of the most thrilling matchups in the conference. Now, fans have a chance to grab their seats. Single-game tickets for both K-State men’s and women’s basketball will officially go on sale this week, kicking off the countdown to the 2025–26 season.
Ticket Sale Dates and Access
The release of single-game tickets will follow a staggered schedule to give Ahearn Fund members first access before sales open to the public. All times listed are Central Time (CT).
Ahearn Fund members can start purchasing tickets online beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21. For those preferring in-person or phone purchases, the ticket office opens at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22. Public online sales will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 23, followed by in-person and phone sales at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, October 24.
Fans can secure their tickets Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office inside Bramlage Coliseum or by calling (800) 221.CATS. The home schedule features marquee Big 12 matchups against KU, BYU, Iowa State, and Colorado. This surely promises an unforgettable season in Manhattan.
Pricing, Parking, and Facility Updates
K-State will continue using dynamic pricing this season, meaning ticket prices may vary depending on demand. All purchases will include sales tax. The athletics department also remains fully cashless across all facilities to ensure faster, safer transactions and reduced wait times for fans.
Parking will also follow a cashless and digital system. For men’s basketball games, general admission parking costs $12 when bought online in advance or $15 at the gate with card payment. For women’s basketball, advance online parking costs $10 and $12 at the gate. Buying early remains the best way to save and skip delays on game day.
Special Ticket Offers and Promotions
Wildcat fans can take advantage of several creative packages designed to make the game-day experience even better. The Big Game Mini-Plan includes one ticket to five high-demand matchups at Seton Hall, BYU, KU, Iowa State, and TCU. It’s also the only way to secure KU game tickets outside of season passes.
The popular Wildcat 4-Packs are back, offering four general admission tickets and four $10 concession vouchers for select Big 12 games. Youth basketball teams and K-State camp attendees can attend designated games for free by registering online at least a week in advance.
This season features several fan-favorite promotions. This includes $1 discounts on snacks and drinks before select weekday women’s games and themed events like "Wear Lavender for the Legends” and “Play 4 Kay Pink Game."
With single-game tickets now ready to roll out, excitement is building fast in Manhattan. From high-stakes conference battles to family-friendly theme nights, the 2025–26 basketball season is shaping up to be one fans won’t want to miss.
