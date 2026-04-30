Casey Alexander continues busy off-season at K-State with newest addition

Casey Alexander became the head coach at K-State on March 13, after leading Belmont to a 166-60 record during his seven years there. That was just over three weeks before the transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the national championship.

Alexander and his staff have worked rapidly to build a competitive Wildcats roster for next season, highlighted by the recent addition of Miami transfer Timotej Malovec. He averaged 4.2 points in 33 games with the Hurricanes, contributing to their NCAA Tournament run under first-year coach Jai Lucas.

At 6-foot-8, Malovec can create space for teammates with his ability to shoot the 3-point shot. Last season, he made 37 3-pointers, which was second on the Hurricanes. There were three different games last season where he made at least four 3-pointers.

Malovec brings a ton of experience to the Wildcats

While last season was his first year in college, Malovec has played a ton of meaningful basketball. Hailing from Slovakia, he played for the Slovakian U16 and U18 national teams. He brings to Manhattan over 200 games of professional experience, having played in such countries as Slovakia, Greece, and Serbia. He will also become the first player ever from Slovakia to play basketball at K-State.

He showcased his potential during the European Pre-Qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup, as he led the Slovakian National Team with 22.5 points, while shooting 44.8% from the 3-point line. Not only was he scoring the ball, but he was impacting the game in many different ways, as he also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Wildcats will have a completely different team in 2026-2027

The transfer portal has intensified changes in college sports, and K-State will bring in 12 new players next season, including 10 transfers. This signals a significant roster overhaul under Alexander's leadership.

The only player who played for K-State on the roster is Andrej Kostic, who averaged 5.2 points while shooting 37.5% from the 3-point line. Having Kostic in Manhattan will be very beneficial for Malovec, as their teams in Serbia actually competed against each other in March of 2025.

Alexander's offenses during his time at Belmont are known for shooting the ball from deep. This past season, they were 53rd in the country with 27.6 3-pointers attempted, compared to 308th in the country when it came to shots inside the 3-point line. This style of basketball is a perfect fit for Malovec, as only 12 of his 123 shots attempted last season were inside the 3-point line.