Kansas State Guard Andrej Kostic Steps Up With Increased Minutes

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang always said he has plans for highly touted freshman Andrej Kostic, one of four international players on the Wildcats’ roster. And with K-State limping along at 10-11 (1-7 and in last place in the 16-team Big 12), Kostic’s contributions are welcomed and necessary.

Kostic played 23 minutes in K-State’s 86-62 loss to Kansas on Saturday night. He scored 12 points and had four rebounds. Kostic played 19 minutes Tuesday night in a 59-54 loss at West Virginia. He scored three points and had two rebounds.

K-State’s next game is Sunday vs. No. 8-ranked Iowa State (1 p.m. CT, Fox).

“Andrej can make shots,” Tang said in a recent news conference. “What I was proud of Andrej is his transition defense …

“He’s got to pay attention to the scout report, not close out hard on a guy that’s a short close out guy, or those type of things.

“And that’s going to come with time, but he’s a terrific player, and he’s going to be a really good one.”

More playing time with Bashir out

K-State’s second-leading scorer Abdi Bashir Jr. is expected to be out several more weeks after surgery on a stress fracture in his foot. Bashir missed K-State’s 81-78 win over Utah on Jan. 20, the Wildcats’ only Big 12 win this season.

Kostic played nearly 14 minutes against Utah. He scored six points and had two rebounds.

Kostic, a 6-foot-7 guard from Belgrade, is the first Serbian-born player ever at K-State. He has played in 15 of the Wildcats’ 21 games. He significantly played 14 minutes in K-State’s 105-76 loss at Arizona.

Getting some run at Arizona, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team and before a vibrant, packed McKale Center, likely was an amazing introduction to big-time American college basketball. McKale Center brings it for its beloved Wildcats.

“I was happy with his play,” Tang said at a news conference after the Arizona game. “I mean, we were in foul trouble [at Arizona]. Needed somebody.

“I wanted to get Andrej some minutes. I’ve been wanting to do that. I thought he’d get a couple in the first half just for him to feel the environment.

“And, because we’ve got a plan for Andrej moving forward, a big-picture plan in that area. I was pleased with how he competed, so that’s a big step for him.”

Kostic’s credentials

Before arriving at K-State, Kostic enjoyed quite a career in Serbia. Some of his accomplishments, according to the Kansas State Athletics website:

* Kostic was considered one of the top prospects in Europe. He was on the All-Tournament team in the 2025 Adidas Eurocamp, considered the top predraft scouting camp for players aged 16 to 22.

* Kostic was a member of the Serbian U-18 and U-19 national teams. He was on the gold-medal team at the 2023 European U-18 championships. In 2024, he won a silver medal at the European U-18 championships.

* He played on Serbia’s U-19 national team at the 2025 U-19 World Cup.

Kostic’s stats

Last season, Kostic played 41 games in several leagues with KK Craven Zvebda. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists while playing an average of 22.4 minutes per game.

He also played for KK Dynamic in the Serbia League last season. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while playing an average of 27.3 minutes per game.

So far this season, Kostic’s numbers aren’t moving any needles but his talent and potential are obvious. As he sees more playing time, grows into his role and gets more comfortable with college basketball, those stats should grow.

“We knew he could shoot, but we didn’t know he would make four three-pointers in a row to start the game,” Kansas’ two-time national championship coach Bill Self said at a news conference about the K-State game.

“We knew he’d shoot. We knew his reputation, and we think he’s really going to be a good player. We just thought he hadn’t made shots yet.

“If you go back and look at his games, most of them were, maybe he’d get by with one, but I don't think we respected him in the manner in which he deserved during the first half. We did a better job in the second half.”



Kostic’s per-game averages this season at Kansas State are modest:

* Games played: 15

* Minutes per game: 11.9

* Points: 4.0

* Field goal percentage: .34.4

* Three-point shooting percentage: .333

* Foul-shooting percentage: .800

* Offensive rebounds: 0.7

* Defensive rebounds: 1.3

* Total rebounds: 1.9

* Assists: 1.3

* Steals: 0.3

* Blocks: 0.1

Kostic evaluation

When Kostic committed to Kansas State in May, Adam Finkelstein, of 247 Sports, put Kostic on a list of 10 “international prospects to impact the college game [this] season.”

Finkelstein wrote about Kostic: “Kostic is one of the best 2006-born prospects who opted not to declare for the NBA Draft this year.

Kansas State guard Andrej Kostic passes the ball while Arizona forward Tobe Awaka fails to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“At 6-foot-7, he’s built like a big wing and will probably defend that position as well, but has legitimate guard-type skills. He’s very fluid with the ball, both as a handler and with his shooting stroke.

“He won a gold medal at the 2023 European U18 Championships, had a strong showing at the ANGT, and put up big numbers late in the season in Serbia this year.”

It is unknown, of course, how Kostic’s game will eventually adjust and translate to American college basketball. Certainly, he has the credentials to play here, and even make an impact.

Kostic is getting an opportunity and in a crumbling K-State season, he is providing a potential bridge to the future.

