Big-Time Recruit Set To Choose Between Kansas State, Oregon
The day has finally arrived for Linkon Cure.
And Kansas State football fans. And Oregon fans.
According to a Facebook post by Goodland (Kan.) High School, Cure is expected to choose between the Wildcats and the Ducks. Cure is set to make the announcement in front of friends and family at 11:30 am (MT).
The post read, "Linkon Cure will be signing his letter of intent tomorrow (Wednesday) in the High School Auditorium at 11:30 Mountain Time. The public is welcome to attend. Go Cowboys!!!"
Cure originally committed to K-State last July but Oregon crept in the picture.
Andrew Nemec of High School On SI predicts Cure will flip his pledge from the Wildcats to Oregon. Cure made his official visit to Oregon last weekend to watch the Ducks defeat Washington. Nemec seems to think the Ducks are a better fit for Cure.
"During Oregon's win over Washington the Ducks featured multiple tight ends and Terrance Ferguson tied the school record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end," Nemec wrote. "The belief that Oregon can develop the position is a huge part of Cure's interest.
Cure is the first five-star recruit in K-State history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is a two-sport star at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He is also a standout basketball player. He is the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
