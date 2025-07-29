Carmelo Anthony Dishes Out Final Words To Michael Beasley Challenge
Michael Beasley's recent rants and shenanigans have been picking up steam in the basketball world.
The latest to respond is NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, whom Beasley deemed he would flourish against in a one-on-one matchup. Anthony actually appreciated the energy the Kansas State legend gives off with antics like these.
"I f*** with it, because I know him and I know how he thinks," Anthony said on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. "But I also know what he's trying to do. Like, he really wants to play, I'll give him that. He loves to play, he loves the game. I think now you're starting to see him get that attention and that respect that he deserves. For a long time, when he was in the league and playing well, he still wasn't getting the respect. I think the game was there, but I don't think he was ready to respect the NBA."
Beasley spent one season at Kansas State before the Miami Heat drafted him second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. He averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds in a standout freshman season, catapulting him as one of the best players in the country. Unfortunately, his college glory didn't pan out in the pros, due to a combination of off-court issues and struggles with professionalism.
Luckily, though, he's revitalized his basketball journey through the Big3 league, reviving those conversations of when he was one of the most prominent names in the sport.
