Carmelo Anthony Gave Russell Wilson ‘Perfect’ Pep Talk About Playing in New York
Later this month Russell Wilson will begin his first training camp with his new team, the New York Giants. It will be the third franchise the 36-year-old quarterback has played for in the last three years and he's optimistic about his chances of turning things around not only for himself, but also for a team that has struggled in recent seasons.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has a new in-depth feature story on Wilson and in it the quarterback revealed he got some advice from a former pro athlete who was a star in New York City during his playing days and understands the opportunity that awaits Wilson.
That athlete? Carmelo Anthony, who played seven seasons with the Knicks and will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this September.
“Me and Carmelo were talking about this,” Wilson told Orr. “He’s like, ‘Man, this is the perfect place for you to reestablish and have everybody realize who Russell Wilson really is, by not just how you play on the field, but what you do, the community and different things that you’re able to impact.’ “And people, it doesn’t get any bigger than New York City.”
Wilson added he can't wait to play such a high-intensity place.
“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson said. “And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.”
The Giants open camp on July 23 and will start the season with a road game against the Commanders on Sept. 7.
All eyes will be on Wilson from the moment he arrives at camp, and it sounds like he's looking forward to that.