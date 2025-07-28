K-State's Avery Johnson Gets Arguably Biggest Outside Acclaim So Far
Kansas State's Big 12 hype has piled up this offseason, giving the program some of its greatest hopes in school history.
It all circles back to junior quarterback Avery Johnson. Pro Football Focus (PFF) added another reason for excitement toward the Wildcats' signal-caller.
"He's a darn good athlete," PFF's Dalton Wasserman said. "What Avery Johnson does well, he does really well. He's a dynamic runner with blazing speed. Any option play and anything outside the pocket is gonna work to his advantage. He's a dangerous scrambler who can run away from anybody, even defensive linemen coming at him in the pocket."
Johnson recorded 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season, rushing for 113 times for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. His dual-threat play style remains the most dangerous asset of his game, which PFF predicts Kansas State will continue to utilize in the play-calling.
"When you get into play action, and you get in the rhythm of what this offense is supposed to be with the run game and the read option taking shots downfield, those are all his strengths," Wasserman said. "In a big game where they're down seven with two minutes to go, can Avery Johnson drop back and throw the football? That's the biggest question, and that's gonna be the difference."
The Wildcats had large expectations for 2024, but a rollercoaster season ended their Big 12 and postseason ambitions. Hopefully, they can fulfill the season expectations and make noise across the country.
