Angel Reese, Carmelo Anthony Join SGA as NBA 2K26 Cover Athletes

The "Superstar" and "WNBA" editions of the cover were unveiled on Wednesday.

Mike Kadlick

Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will join SGA on the cover of 2K26.
Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will join SGA on the cover of 2K26. / Reese: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Anthony: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be the only one on the cover of NBA 2K26.

Joining the NBA champion and reigning MVP on alternate covers of the hit video game will be Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony on the "Superstar Edition" and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese on the "WNBA Edition."

Here's a look at each, courtesy of NBA 2K on X:

There will also be a "Leave No Doubt" version of the cover featuring all three athletes in one.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and the 2013 scoring champion, was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot this past April and will be formally be inducted in Springfield, Mass. this September.

Reese, a star in the fast-growing women's basketball landscape, was just recently voted to her second WNBA All-Star Game. She led the W in rebounds in 2024 and was named the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year in its inaugural season.

NBA 2K26 can be pre-ordered now and will be officially released on Sept. 5.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

