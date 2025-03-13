College Basketball Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Coleman Hawkins' Teary-Eyed Interview
It's been a wild ride for Kansas State this season.
But even more for forward Coleman Hawkins. The star transfer was anticipated to elevate the Wildcats to compete in the NCAA Tournament, but they fell way short after losing to Baylor Wednesday night in the Big 12 Tournament.
Hawkins shed tears in the postgame interview, taking accountability for Kansas State's disappointing year.
"These guys haven't experienced some of the things I've experienced," Hawkins said in the postgame. "I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but f*** this s*** hurts."
Social media is usually overly critical of Hawkins because of his hefty NIL deal, but most fans showed grace to the veteran forward. Maybe seeing Hawkins shed emotions made them realize his care for basketball.
The fifth-year senior averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season. He only had five points in the Baylor loss but still remains one of the most versatile players in college basketball.
Still, some will always lack empathy for athletes making large compensations, especially given Hawkins' relatively underwhelming season.
"Save me the crocodile tears," one user said. "He is a 23 year old millionaire still playing college basketball and collecting a paycheck. He played one year at K-State and he's crying like he's getting his jersey retired in Manhattan."
Regardless, most of the comments were positive and defended Hawkins from outside slander.
The Big 12 Tournament continues Thursday, beginning with Iowa State facing BYU at 12:30 p.m.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.