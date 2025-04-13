College Football Fans Tease Kansas State's Avery Johnson To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava after his NIL holdout.
College football fans couldn't help themselves trolling in fake transfer proposals. They linked Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson to Tennessee as its next signal caller.
Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season.
"Any chance Tennessee goes after Dampier? I’ve heard their fans talk about him along with Avery Johnson and Sawyer Robertson," one user tweeted.
Thankfully, Kansas State fans can be reassured with Johnson's place in Manhattan, KS. The Wildcats junior discussed his championship aspirations before the Rate Bowl victory in December.
"Being a Kansas kid, I still feel like there's still stuff left to prove here," Johnson said. "I think we can be a really talented team. I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State, and really just the people. The coaches, the strength staff, the support staff. They really teach and mold you into a better man, and this is really just the place I wanted to be. I don't really know how to put it into words, but I didn't really wanna be anywhere else."
