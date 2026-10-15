Collin Klein's Dominance Against KU Helped Define His Legacy

Before becoming K-State's head coach, Collin Klein made a habit of delivering memorable performances against the Wildcats' biggest rival.

Klein knows what it takes to win the Sunflower Showdown. Long before he became K-State's head coach, Klein was one of KU's most dominant quarterbacks. His performances against the Jayhawks helped establish his legacy as one of the greatest players in Wildcats history.

Now, as Klein prepares to lead K-State against its in-state rival from the sideline, his history in the rivalry serves as a reminder of how successful he was in those matchups.

From 2010 through 2012, K-State outscored Kansas, 174-44, winning all three games by at least 38 points. Klein played a significant role in the dominance.

A Breakout Moment in 2010

Klein's first game against KU was in 2010, when the Wildcats went to Lawrence and dismantled the Jayhawks, 59-7.

Although Klein wasn't yet the full-time starting quarterback, he provided a glimpse of what was coming. Late in the fourth quarter, Klein broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run, putting an exclamation point on one of the most lopsided games in the rivalry's history.

He finished the game with two carries and 60 yards. It was an early preview of what Klein and the offense were going to become over the next two years.

Klein Takes Over in 2011

By the following season, Klein established himself as the centerpiece of K-State's offense.

The Jayhawks had answers for him. In a 59-21 win in Lawrence, Klein rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns, while passing for another 195 yards and a touchdown.

His five total touchdowns highlighted an offensive performance that perfectly exemplified made him such a great player in college.

Finishing His Career With Another Statement

Klein's final appearance against KU came during his incredible 2012 senior year.

K-State entered the game as the No. 7-ranked team in the country, with Klein right in the middle of the Heisman Trophy race.

For the third time in his career, the Wildcats dominated the game. Klein finished with 129 passing yards and two touchdowns. while also rushing for another 116 and two more scores.

The game was close in the first half, but the Wildcats scored 28 points in the third quarter to pull away for the 56-16 win.

The season ultimately ended with the Wildcats winning the Big 12 Championship, and Klein finishing third to Manti Teo' and Johnny Manziel in the Heisman race.

Rivalry still means a lot to Klein

While Klein enjoyed a ton of success in the game, he was also on the sidelines during the last loss in 2008. He didn't play in the game, but the Jayhawks finished with a 52-21 victory.

During his recent press conference, Klein acknowledged how much that loss stayed with him.

"I think the pain of that one and living it firsthand personally was real," Klein said. Klein understands both the frustration of losing to KU and the enjoymen of dominating the Jayhawks.

His playing career helped reinforce that beating the Jayhawks is a standard for a player at K-State.

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