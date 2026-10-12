K-State Must Find Answers as Defenses Adjust to Avery Johnson

K-State quarterback Avery Johnson can change a game with his arm and legs. However, opposing defenses are making it increasingly difficult for the Wildcats to take advantage of his strengths.

Following Saturday's 35-16 loss to Houston, Collin Klein addressed how opponents are adjusting to Johnson and why the Wildcats must find more ways to generate explosive plays.

"You can tell how they adjust, even the schemes, out of formations and certain calls that they're in to know where he's at to maintain better edges," Klein said during Monday's press conference.

That defensive attention is creating challenges for an offense that has struggled to produce big plays in the two losses to Cincinnati and Houston. Against the Cougars, K-State had only six explosive plays, a number Klein said must increase significantly.

"We only had six total," Klein said. "We need double that to be where we want. We're throwing too many no-hitters on first and second with some routine plays.

The Wildcats ran the ball extremely well in the nonconference, but that hasn't been the case in Big 12 play. K-State had only three runs of more than 10 yards against the Cougars, with Johnson getting two of them on quarterback scrambles.

That statistic is a perfect example of the challenge facing the K-State offense. Johnson remains one of the Wildcats' most dangerous playmakers, but the offense can't depend solely on Johnson being able to go make plays when a play breaks down.

Everything about the offense has to improve. The offensive line was viewed as a weakness in the off-season, and those issues have popped up in Big 12 play. Running backs are getting hit in the backfield and right at the line of scrimmage, and the line is getting pushed.

K-State had 14 third downs in the game against Houston, with seven of them being at least seven yards. As Klein said, the offense is having too many negative plays on first and second down, and the Wildcats are getting put into tough spots

The Wildcats enter the annual Sunflower Showdown game against KU in dire need of a win. They have won the last 17 games in this rivalry, with the Jayhawks' last win being in 2008.

Klein understands how opponents are adjusting to Johnson. Now, the responsibility falls on the coaches and the rest of the offense to respond.

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