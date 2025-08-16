Colts' RB DJ Giddens Takes K-State Fans Back In Time In Practice Clip
Former K-State running back DJ Giddens was a high-caliber rusher in his time in Manhattan, Kan., but he also showed off his skills as a receiver.
Indianapolis Colts' fans were given a sneak peek of what Giddens can do when passed to in a video posted by the Colts on X on Friday.
The video shows Giddens running an angle route, using his quick feet to get by a Green Bay defender and catching the ball. The video is a great example of Giddens' route-running ability, as he works the defender outside before quickly cutting inside to the open field.
Kansas State fans took to the comment section to hype up their former running back.
The video also reminded some Wildcat fans of Giddens' game against Colorado. Giddens went for 182 yards on 25 carries, showing off his shiftiness along the way. One K-State fan commented a GIF of Shilo Sanders, a player who was on the receiving end of a nasty Giddens' juke.
K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson continued his trend of hyping up his former players, reposting the video to his page.
The Indianapolis Colts' running back room needs a pass catcher. Jonathan Taylor put up a strong season out of the backfield, picking up 1,431 yards on 303 carries with 11 touchdowns. While Taylor is one of the elite running backs in the NFL, he didn't have a huge impact in the Colts' receiving game last season. Taylor was targeted 31 times, hauling in 18 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Giddens had six carries in the Colts' first preseason game, picking up 17 yards. While he wasn't utilized in the passing game that day, Friday's practice clip shows that Giddens' first NFL reception could come soon.
