Kansas State, Chris Klieman Once Again Get A Favorable Preseason Review
With the College Football Playoffs new expanded bracket, more teams than ever have a shot of competing for a national championship. The question is, will Kansas State have the necessary success to earn a spot?
As one of the most complete teams in the Big 12, Kansas State has a real shot at making the playoffs. Coming off a solid season in terms of individual and team growth the Wildcats have the potential to breakthrough as the superior team in the conference.
Fox Sports put together a far-too-early prediction as to who will end up in the playoffs. Kansas State made the cut, ultimately being predicted to secure a bid with a Big-12 conference championship.
"Let’s assume, just because they’re a Power Four conference, that this league will produce one of the four best-ranked conference champions. But not by much. Kansas State has QB Avery Johnson returning, which could be enough to win a conference in which at least six teams, including defending champ Arizona State, have a chance," the article wrote.
Johnson is thought of as a top quarterback in the nation. This past season, he recorded 2,712 passing yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns, while also adding 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
It's not far-fetched to see the Wildcats taking home the conference championship. However, the team will have to get off to a good start in their season opener against Iowa State. Kansas State will not face Arizona State during the regular season, so the Wildcats won't get a chance to redeem themselves from last year's 24-14 loss against the reigning conference champions.
ESPN Continues Piling Preseason Hype On Kansas State
Are we sure a secret Kansas State fan doesn't write ESPN? Or is the team just that equipped for success next season?
Either way, the Wildcats got another huge boost for their postseason aspirations, as the major sports outlet had more good things to say about them. ESPN gave Kansas State a 15.3 SP+ ranking, once again clobbering its Big 12 competitors. They were ranked No. 18 in the nation, placing among the top 25 teams once again.
The program hopes to clinch a Big 12 title and its first playoff appearance in school history. But those on the inside know how much it's going to take to do so.
“We know top to bottom that this league's really good. So we can't stumble, no one can stumble in this league," K-State coach Chris Klieman said at the Big 12 Media Day. "You've gotta have your A game every week, and that's what we're trying to preach to our guys. Stay humble, stay hungry, and have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta be ready to go every Saturday afternoon or evening.”
More Kansas State News
Major News Outlet Pegs Kansas State As Early Hurdle For Big 12 Opponents
Kansas State's Biggest Challenge May Come Earlier Than Expected
Here's The Next Names K-State Fans Should Look Out For In Revamped Secondary