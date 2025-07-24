Ex-Kansas State RB Makes Sparkling Debut With Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts showed off their fifth-round pick on Tuesday in a short video.
In the post, Giddens takes the handoff and dodges defenders before bursting through a hole into the open field.
Fans from across the NFL took to the comment section to praise the former K-State Wildcat, one even using a GIF to convey his excitement.
Others weren't sure whether to be impressed by Giddens or concerned about the Colts' run defense.
The post also had K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson reminiscing on Giddens' time with Kansas State.
The Colts hope to pair Giddens with standout running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,431 yards, ranking him No. 4 in the NFL. Outside of Taylor, the Colts combined for 193 carries for 900 yards. The Colts' second leading rusher was quarterback Anthony Richardson, who picked up 499 yards.
Giddens showed at K-State he could also be utilized in the passing game, hauling in 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Wildcats. Taylor was targeted 31 times last season, catching 18 of them for 136 yards and a touchdown last season.
Giddens starts his career with a franchise that is excited to have him.
"Just the production that he's had in the last couple of years there [Kansas State] has been impressive to watch," Colts coach Shane Steichen said about Giddens in the Colts' post-draft press conference. "The vision, the contact balance, the way he runs, he's a 4.43 guy, but he can catch the ball out of the backfield, is big for our team as well, so it's a good get."
Giddens' support limits the hits Taylor has to take, hopefully helping Taylor go through his first full season without sitting out due to injury since he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021.
