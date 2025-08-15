Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Not Settling For Short-Term Success
Many Kansas State fans are using Dylan Edwards' Rate Bowl performance as a blueprint for his tenure as the next premier running back.
Edwards, on the other hand, says he's moved far past harping on this moment. When asked about how much he reminisces about his 196-yard rushing performance against Rutgers, he simply dismissed that narrative.
"Nothing's changed," Edwards said in his Tuesday afternoon presser. "Just coming in here every day with the mindset to get better."
Usually, you see players trying to move past bad performances to refresh and avoid dwelling on negative moments. Edwards is on the other end of that level of performance, but is seemingly adapting the same mindset. It's a new season, and neither he nor any of his teammates can remain complacent and get too comfortable as they aim for a conference title and playoff spot.
"[It feels like] long ago. That's completely behind me now, and I'm just looking towards the future," Edwards said.
KANSAS STATE, CHRIS KLIEMAN GET ANOTHER HUGE LAUD FROM FOX SPORTS
With the College Football Playoffs new expanded bracket, more teams than ever have a shot of competing for a national championship. The question is, will Kansas State have the necessary success to earn a spot?
As one of the most complete teams in the Big 12, Kansas State has a real shot at making the playoffs. Coming off a solid season in terms of individual and team growth, the Wildcats have the potential to break through as the superior team in the conference.
Fox Sports put together a far-too-early prediction as to who will end up in the playoffs. Kansas State made the cut, ultimately being predicted to secure a bid with a Big-12 conference championship.
"Let’s assume, just because they’re a Power Four conference, that this league will produce one of the four best-ranked conference champions. But not by much. Kansas State has QB Avery Johnson returning, which could be enough to win a conference in which at least six teams, including defending champ Arizona State, have a chance," the article wrote.
Johnson is thought of as a top quarterback in the nation. This past season, he recorded 2,712 passing yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns, while also adding 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
It's not far-fetched to see the Wildcats taking home the conference championship. However, the team will have to get off to a good start in their season opener against Iowa State. Kansas State will not face Arizona State during the regular season, so the Wildcats won't get a chance to redeem themselves from last year's 24-14 loss against the reigning conference champions.
More Kansas State News
Kansas State, Chris Klieman Once Again Get A Favorable Preseason Review
Major News Outlet Pegs Kansas State As Early Hurdle For Big 12 Opponents
Kansas State's Biggest Challenge May Come Earlier Than Expected