Major News Outlet Pegs Kansas State As Early Hurdle For Big 12 Opponents
It's safe to say that Kansas State will probably be a thorn in its Big 12 opponents' side for most of the season, if the outside predictions prove accurate.
CBS Sports believes the Wildcats will be an early test for a few of them. The major outlet predicted every Big 12 team's first loss, with Kansas State showing up twice on the list against Arizona and UCF.
Arizona
Date: Sept. 12 @ 9 p.m.
Last game outcome: W 31-7 (9/13/24)
"These programs met for the first time since 1978 last season in a game that was never competitive," the article wrote. "Kansas State owned the line of scrimmage during a 24-point victory which was the first of six losses by multiple scores for Arizona in Big 12 play. This one should be more competitive this time around, but Kansas State is ranked for a reason and is going to be a tough out near the top of the league."
Kansas State had arguably its most dominant 2024 performance against Arizona. K-State quarterback Avery Johnson went 14-of-23 for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a career-best 110 yards.
UCF
Date: Sept. 27
Last game outcome: W 44-31 (9/23/23)
"Three wins for Scott Frost before opening conference action would be a momentum-booster for the Knights," the article wrote. "One of those would include a projected victory over Belichick's Tar Heels before UCF is humbled a bit by the Wildcats away from Orlando. It'll be interesting to see how Frost's team performs on the road this season, considering most of their toughest games involve flights out of Florida."
Kansas State recorded one of its best rushing performances of this season, with running back DJ Giddens logging 207 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Will Howard had 64 yards and two touchdowns.
As Kansas State aims for Big 12 glory, Johnson declared that any one not 100 percent in is a detriment to the team and its goals.
“If there's anybody on our team that isn't striving for that, then we have a problem,” Johnson said at Big 12 Media Days. “Right now, just focusing on Iowa State in the Ireland game, but still having the Big 12 championship in the back of our mind. Those are goals that we’ve set as a team that we’ll shoot for. But if we don’t take it one day at a time, then it could end up being a problem for us.”
