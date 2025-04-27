Could DJ Giddens Form Rushing Tandem With Jonathan Taylor On Indianapolis Colts?
150 picks had come and gone at the NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts were on the clock. The pick came in, the bells chimed, and former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens was an Indianapolis Colt.
Giddens joins one of the league's top rushers in Jonathan Taylor, who ranked fourth among the NFL's rushers with 1,431 yards. Taylor has played five seasons with the Colts after being drafted in the second round.
"I do homework on him," Giddens said about Taylor. "Good player and really just pushing everybody. That's the main thing, just competing."
Taylor boasts a strong NFL career with two Pro Bowl selections and several 1,000-yard seasons. While he's competed at a high level, the Colts' star could still use help at the running back position. Outside of Taylor, the rushers combined for just 88 carries for 312 yards last season.
Giddens enters a franchise that believes he could have an immediate impact. In addition to his numbers on the ground, he showcased his pass-catching with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns during his three seasons.
"Just the production that he's had in the last couple of years there has been impressive to watch," Colts coach Shane Steichen said about Giddens. "The vision, the contact balance, the way he runs, he's a 4.43 guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield is big for our team as well so it's a good get."
