Several Kansas State Players Enter Transfer Portal Amid Roster Limitations
Kansas State's football program is already seeing the effects of the new 105-man roster limit rule.
Seven of their players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, per Jug of Snyder's Ben Spicer. These players entered the portal closing soon, while upcoming cuts with roster limitations for the upcoming season.
According to Spicer, five of these former Wildcats were defensive players: Tyson Struber, Jake Stonebreaker, Will Granger, Kaden McMahan, and Trey Krause. They also lost wide receiver Cooper Warren and running back La'James White.
Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman rejected the 105-man roster rule and the cuts made with it.
"I'm not entitled to all the reasons or the rational why, but I do see how it affects real people and I think it stinks," Klanderman said. "We're not the only school going through it and I don't think it's good for the game and I certainly don't think it's good for Kansas State. We're a developmental place. If you take that away from us five years ago you never get to see Brendan Mott, who was the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, you don't get to see Austin Moore who's a two time captain, you don't get Jordy Nelson, and those are things that, especially at a school like this, are going to hurt things long term. We'll adapt and adjust, but it doesn't mean we have to like it."
The 105-player roster cap has dominated college football conversations this offseason, even rearing its head in the House Settlement. According to ESPN's Dan Murphy, Judge Claudia Wilken postponed the House settlement's approval because the immediate roster limitations would hurt college athletes.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Kansas State Men's Basketball Headed to 2025 Hall of Fame Classic
Kansas State Finalist for Nations No. 1 Tight End
Draft Dilemma: Should Kansas State be Mentioned when Will Howard is Drafted?
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI