Could K-State's Chris Klieman Replace Marcus Freeman Amidst Theoretical NFL Destination?
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman joined the list of college football head coaches linked to NFL teams. The Chicago Bears have inquired about Freeman amidst a CFP championship run, while Chicago is on the other end of yet another disappointing season.
Among these rumors, Notre Dame on SI writer Nick Shepkowski named theoretical replacements for Freeman, with Kansas State's Chris Klieman coming in at No. 3.
"Klieman doesn't fit the young gun type head coach (nor does Golden, for that matter), but his track record and styles of success are undeniable," Shepkowski wrote. "He headed the North Dakota State monster in Division I FCS, going 69-6 with four national championships in five seasons before taking the Kansas State job. The Wildcats have won one Big 12 under his watch and the ultimate Midwest lifer would have a more national program to recruit to at Notre Dame."
Klieman only trailed Oregon's Dan Lanning and ASU's Kenny Dillingham as the top candidate for the position. However, Klieman has made no indication of leaving the Wildcats any time soon. He and quarterback Avery Johnson have both expressed their goals of winning the Big 12 and clinching a postseason appearance next year.
"We had some things that didn't go our way, but how do you respond," Klieman said about overcoming challenges after Rate Bowl victory. "You're going to have adversity in life. How are you going to respond?"
Freeman doesn't seem like he's leaving either, as he has the chance to clinch Notre Dame's first championship in nearly four decades.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.