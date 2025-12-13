Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Emerges on Candidates List for NFL Vacancy
Marcus Freeman might still be processing the fact that his 10–2 Notre Dame team did not qualify for the College Football Playoff this year, but he could soon be facing much bigger decisions than whether or not to accept an invite to a lesser bowl game.
According to a report from Dianna Russini at The Athletic, Freeman’s name is on the short list of candidates the New York Giants have to take over as head coach. Other names on the list include Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
Russini noted that she also expects Freeman to garner interest from several other NFL teams after he led the Irish to a spot in the national championship last year.
While the Giants might be interested, whether or not Freeman would make the jump to the NFL is another matter. He just signed an extension last year that is set to keep him in South Bend through the 2030 season, and given the success he’s had with Notre Dame, he might want to stay and continue his pursuit of the championship that just barely eluded him last season.
That said, the coaching carousel moves quickly, and if you are offered a spot you’ve coveted for some time, there’s no telling if the seat will be open again later down the line. And as the numerous midseason hirings and firings of college coaches showed us this year, contracts have a way of fading to irrelevance out when opportunity comes knocking.