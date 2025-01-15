Who Could Replace Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame's Head Coach if He Leaves for the NFL?
Notre Dame plays in the national championship game just days from now and there is no doubt that head coach Marcus Freeman's leadership has helped changed the way of thinking in South Bend.
Simply getting by and getting to the College Football Playoff isn't the expectation anymore, it's instead to actually compete for national championships.
As a result, Freeman has reportedly drawn interest from the Chicago Bears. Even with Freeman inking a contract extension at Notre Dame, the Bears still reportedly want to speak to him.
This isn't a piece about what Marcus Freeman will or won't do (I would have large amounts of money on him staying at Notre Dame if someone would take the bet) but more so, what would Notre Dame's contingency plan be?
Regardless of what happens Monday night in Atlanta, this is as attractive as the Notre Dame job has looked since Bob Davie laid his hands on it.
So in the extremely unlikely event that Marcus Freeman bolts for the NFL, what does the short list of coaching candidates for the Notre Dame job look like?
Here are a handful or so of names that would be the first calls I make.
Call No. 6: Al Golden, Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator
Look, the staff in place is one of the very best in all of college football. Golden leads an elite defense and has a head coaching background that was key in him getting the Notre Dame defensive coordinator opening under Freeman in the first place.
Call No. 5: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Head Coach
Lea has certainly taken his lumps since returning to his alma mater as head coach in 2021. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator went just 9-27 in his first three seasons before getting the Commadores to 7-6 with wins over both Alabama and Auburn this year. He's a great defensive mind and has seemingly figured out much of the CEO part that comes with heading a major college football program.
Call No. 4: Tommy Rees, Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator
Want a storybook ending? The former Notre Dame quarterback and then play caller returns as head coach of a powerhouse. Many spoke ill of Rees for his playcalling at Notre Dame, but history says a leading an offense to nine wins with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne as quarterbacks is incredibly impressive.
The other side of that argument is that Rees is the one responsible for those being the rostered quarterbacks entering the 2022 season.
This fast-riser has called an offense under Nick Saban, coached the Cleveland Browns tight ends, and was just promoted to be the Browns offensive coordinator this week.
Call No. 3: Chris Klieman, Kansas State Head Coach
Klieman doesn't fit the young gun type head coach (nor does Golden for that matter) but his track record and styles of success are undeniable. He headed the North Dakota State monster in Division I FCS, going 69-6 with four national championships in five seasons before taking the Kansas State job. The Wildcats have won one Big 12 under his watch and the ultimate Midwest lifer would have a more national program to recruit to at Notre Dame.
Call No. 2: Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Head Coach
Dillingham is an Arizona State guy through-and-through so he's at a dream-job currently, but Notre Dame is Notre Dame. Getting to inherit a championship contending roster instead of having to entirely rebuild one would give Dillingham the chance to shine after he brought Arizona State within one play of the national semi-finals this year despite being picked by the experts to finish last in the Big 12.
Call No. 1: Dan Lanning, Head Coach at Oregon
It's not plug and play but there are certain similarities if Lanning were to replace Freeman in this hypothetical scenario. A young head coach who thrived at his first head job. Lanning led Oregon to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl bid this year. Replacing Freeman's young, energetic, defensive mind with Lanning's young, energetic, defensive mind would create a smooth transition in terms of philosophy. Lanning turned down the Alabama interest last year but he's the No. 1 person you would make say no in this situation.
Bonus Call: Brian Kelly, Head Coach at LSU
If I were in charge then a call I'm certainly making is to Baton Rouge to speak to Brian Kelly. No, it's not to offer him his old job back but it's instead to check in on Kelly's fah-muh-lee and to tell the Benedict Arnold turncoat to keep Notre Dame and his revisionist history out of his mouth going forward.