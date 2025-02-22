Could Kansas State's DJ Giddens Be A Fit For This AFC North Team?
As Kansas State running back DJ Giddens continues sliding up NFL Draft boards, analysts continue to project which team could eventually land him.
One team that could potentially land the Wildcats record-holder is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers' recent identity has been in strong defense, but offensive ineptitude has been their Achilles heel since 2018. Pittsburgh hasn't had a potent passing attack or consistent signal-caller since Ben Roethlisberger, forcing it to lean on the rushing attack. The run game has been underwhelming the last few years but slowly improves each season.
Veteran rusher Najee Harris enters free agency, likely exiting after the Steelers didn't exercise his fifth-year option. Giddens could be a solid option for Pittsburgh, boasting the same rushing style as Harris.
K-STATE'S JEROME TANG PRAISES WILDCATS FANS FOR TEAM SUPPORT
Kansas State knows the importance of home-court advantage.
They are 9-4 at Bramlage Coliseum this season, as opposed to 2-8 on the road. Coach Jerome Tang gives all the credit to the fans who support the team and give them a true advantage in their main area.
"The energy our fans bring is just tremendous," Tang said. "I usually say it's a 10-point advantage. Our fans and our students bring it. That's why it's so hard to win on the road in any league, but particularly this one...So we're excited that we get to play in front of our fans. The toughest game, that back-to-back road game, is hard. I'm happy that we're home."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.