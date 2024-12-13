Did Kansas State's Payroll Hurt Chances Of Acquiring AJ Dybantsa?
No. 1 basketball recruit A.J. Dybantsa announced his commitment to BYU Tuesday on First Take. The Utah Prep product had Kansas State on his list of schools until early December.
However, the Wildcats probably wouldn't have been able to acquire the top prospects anyways with their financial situation. Dybantsa received a $7 million NIL from BYU, which wouldn't be feasible, with Linkon getting a significant deal and Coleman Hawkins receiving $2 million as well.
K-STATE ACQUIRES DB JAYDEN ROWE FROM TRANSFER PORTAL
The Kansas State Wildcats got another new addition from the transfer portal.
On Thursday, defensive back Jayden Rowe announced he was joining the Wildcats. He spent the last three years with the Oklahoma Sooners.
GABE ROLAND ENTERS THE PORTAL
Another Kansas State linebacker hit the transfer portal Thursday. Redshirt freshman linebacker Gabe Roland entered after playing just one game for the Wildcats, where he recorded two tackles in the blowout victory over UT Martin.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love," Roland tweeted. "Secondly, I want to thank Coach Klieman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the relationships I've made here at Kansas State. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.