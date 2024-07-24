East Coast Media Outlet Puts K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson In Heisman Hunt
Outside the state of Kansas and several areas in the Big 12, the name Avery Johnson probably doesn’t register with the average college football fan around the country.
For now.
In fact, in SEC country, you say Avery Johnson and the likely image that pops in one’s mind is the high-pitched voice, former guard for the San Antonio Spurs and Alabama coach.
But college football pundits are already well aware of today’s Avery Johnson. He is the sophomore quarterback at Kansas State who is poised to take the Wildcats where they have never been.
The hype and Heisman talk have started this summer for Johnson. Earlier this week, New York Post writer Michael Calabrese predicted Johnson will be in the hunt to win the Heisman Trophy.
That’s a bold statement, or in today’s words, a hot take because Johnson only started once last season and it was in the Pop-Tarts Bowl game.
But he showed enough promise in that game and in a back-up role to warrant the attention.
Calabrese said in his article that the new, 12-team playoff format will help Johnson this season. It will open the door for a handful of candidates who otherwise would have been left out in the Heisman cold, he said.
“Why is the CFP so important when it comes to the sport’s most prestigious honor? Because voters in the past have given preferential treatment to those competing for a national title,” Calabrese said.
“When Johnson got a chance to play last fall, he was electric in relief of Will Howard.”
For Johnson, now is the time to tune out all the flattery and focus on the season ahead because one bad game will bring the critics out in force.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
