ESPN Makes Shocking Claim On Kansas State's College Football Playoff Hopes

ESPN's football power index (FPI) currently has Kansas State at No. 21 overall, and No. 1 in the Big 12.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates with Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman after a win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Kansas State Wildcats are expected to be in the College Football Playoff (CFP) conversation again this season as they have the highest Football Power Index (FPI) and probability to make the playoff in the Big 12 according to ESPN.

The Wildcats have an FPI of 10.8, ranking them No. 21 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12. Kansas State comes in ahead of the reigning Big 12 champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils, who sit at No. 24 in the nation with an FPI of 9.5. K-State also has the highest probability of winning the Big 12, according to ESPN, at 19.9 percent.

Kansas State's probability of making the College Football Playoff is 22.2 percent. Kansas State has some work to do, as that ranks No. 17 across all of college football, just outside of the 12-team field. The Wildcats have a better chance of making the CFP than Auburn, Southern Methodist (SMU), Southern California (USC), Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida, all of whom rank ahead of K-State in terms of FPI.

Last season, Kansas State peaked at No. 16 in the CFP rankings when it held a record of 7-2. Overall, the Wildcats appeared in three of the six committee rankings.

Kansas State enters this season looking for its first CFP birth and the math is in its favor.

