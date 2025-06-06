Kstate

ESPN Ranking Suggests Early Playing Time For K-State's DJ Giddens

Branson Brooks

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs for a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
As the NFL season approaches, fantasy football managers are busy mapping out their draft strategies.

Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is already generating buzz in the fantasy football world.

ESPN recently released a list of top players from this year's draft expected to produce big fantasy numbers. Among them was Giddens, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Giddens was listed as a dynasty league target due to his high ceiling, physical attributes, and disciplined running style.

"A patient and controlled runner with pro size (6-foot, 212), Giddens uses his vision and lateral quickness to create in tight quarters," ESPN wrote. "He will have to show more power on contact as a pro, but he has the traits to be a productive NFL runner."

While at Kansas State, Giddens had 3,087 rushing yards, third-most in school history, joining elite company with Darren Sproles as one of four Wildcats to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons. In his final year, Giddens cemented his college legacy with back-to-back games of 180+ rushing yards against Oklahoma State and Colorado.

Giddens left Manhattan with the sixth-highest yards-per-carry average (6.55) in Big 12 history among players with at least 200 rushing attempts.

This past NFL season, Indianapolis got little impact from depth running backs Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon.

With the Colts in need of a backup to complement Jonathan Taylor in the backfield for coach Shane Steichen's offense, Giddens should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact in his rookie season.

