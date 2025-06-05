Will Howard's Steelers Hype Continues Despite Aaron Rodgers Signing
After what feels like an eternity, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Don't tell that to some of the Steelers fans on social media, though. Many are still operating as if Will Howard will be their No. 1 option.
"No troll Will Howard's performances in the College Football Playoffs is better tape than 2024 Aaron Rodgers," one user said.
Steelers fans were largely against signing Rodgers anyway, given his negative off-field image and decline in play. Many would much rather see what is in store with Howard, as his national championship and final season at Ohio State reciprocated most bad narratives when he was in Manhattan, KS.
Howard went through growing pains in his first OTAs last week, but his gradual improvements give the Steel City hope that he can work through adversity.
"I'm a rookie, it was my first day," Howard said to reporters Thursday afternoon. "On Day 1, I just maybe was a little slower with my feet and with my reads. It wasn't like I had a terrible day, I just missed a couple of throws I normally made and a couple of reads that I'd want back. But like I said, as the week went on I felt a lot more comfortable. It's a learning process, and you gotta take things as they come, and not get too high or low."
