ESPN Puts All Eyes On Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Entering Season
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is ready for this moment. Last year's battle with inconsistency was chalked up to inexperience. This year, there are no excuses. Johnson is no longer a first-year starter. He's facing the expectations of being a returning starter.
Which is why ESPN is labeling him as the Wildcats' X-Factor entering this season.
Here's what ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote: "The K-State program is obviously in sturdy shape, having won between eight and 10 games for four straight years under Chris Klieman. But when you sign a big-time, blue-chip quarterback such as Johnson (ESPN's No. 3 dual-threat QB in the 2023 class), you're giving yourself a shot at a higher ceiling than usual. Johnson's first season as a starter in 2024 was all over the map -- the good was very good, the bad was awfully worrisome -- which is how these things usually go."
Johnson is in charge of the team most are picking to win the Big 12 title and advance to the College Football Playoff. He has weapons such as running back Dylan Edwards and receiver Jayce Brown but success relies heavily on Johnson.
"But now he's entering his junior season, and he has a super explosive skill corps with weapons such as running back Dylan Edwards, receiver Jayce Brown and transfers Caleb Medford(New Mexico) and Antonio Martin Jr. (Southeastern Louisiana)," Connelly said. "If Johnson is ready to live up to his hype, Kansas State fans could really enjoy 2025.
