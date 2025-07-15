Fans Fired Up Over Resurfaced Will Howard Video Clip Ahead Of Training Camp
A fiery clip of rookie quarterback Will Howard has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), drawing strong reactions from fans. The resurface of this clip comes at a pivotal time within the offseason as fan speculation reflects both strong confidence in the rookie and lingering doubts about his performance this upcoming season.
While many fans wanna have hope in ESPN Analyst Mike Tannenbaum’s forceful declaration that Will Howard will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback by December 1, many find that to be unrealistic.
The bold message by Howard was recorded during his pre-draft process, and the video has found a new life of speculation over the rookie quarterback’s future.
“I went to Kansas State and I said ‘I want to prove those people wrong," Howard said. “I hope Penn State looks back and say, damn we missed out on Will Howard.’ You know when ‘I get to the NFL, I don’t want you guys to miss out on me because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me I’m gonna make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking ."
In light of Howard’s comment, one fan suggested that these type of comments are always said by athletes who don’t go first overall in the draft.
Another fan said that Howard’s bold statement reminded them of what Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen said a while back, suggesting that Arizona regrets their decisions now.
One even hilariously suggested that Howard should be “grateful” just for being drafted.
Another fan suggested that his comment was extremely bold considering he was drafted in round 6.
