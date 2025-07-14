Kansas State Falls Short In Recruiting Battle For Top WR In Transfer Portal
Kansas State was looking to bring more talent for quarterback Avery Johnson, but Kansas coach Lance Leipold had other plans. Nebraska transfer wide receiver Jaidyn Doss chose the Jayhawks over the Wildcats on Monday.
This loss stings for Kansas State, as On 3 Sports' Pete Nakos linked Doss to the Wildcats. Doss is now the 28th player to transfer to Kansas in this cycle.
Doss was a two-way player in his two seasons at Nebraska, but is expected to play wide receiver at Kansas.
Doss is the latest player in a growing trend to choose Kansas over the Wildcats. Of the top 10 high school recruits in Kansas, one is committed to K-State while four are on team Kansas.
K-State Legend Michael Beasley Steals Show With Game-Winning Performance
Kansas State legend Michael Beasley is reminding the world he might have fulfilled the promise of a standout NBA career under different circumstances.
Beasley put on a show during his last outing in the Big3 leading Miami 305 to a 51-49 victory over DMV Trilogy. The former Wildcat posted 30 points and nine rebounds while also knocking down the game-winner. Beasley also made 10 shots from the field, including two three-pointers and added a steal and an assist alongside fellow pros Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, and Reggie Evans.
With his play so far this season Beasley appears to be chasing a second consecutive league MVP, perhaps reminding the world of his talent on a national stage.
