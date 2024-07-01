Even If Linkon Cures Goes Elsewhere, K-State Has Tight Ends Poised To Replace Ben Sinnott
With all the hoopla surrounding where Goodland High School senior tight end Linkon Cure will verbally commit, it is important to remember Kansas State already has several tight ends ready to fill the void of Ben Sinnott for this season.
Make no mistake, replacing Sinnott is a chore. He was selected in the second round by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft.
Three tight ends poised to replace Sinnott’s production are senior Will Swanson and sophomores Garrett Oakley and Brayden Loftin.
“I like that room,” said K-State co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Matt Wells about the tight ends during spring football. “Brian Lepak (tight ends coach) has done a really good job with that room.
“They are big. They are strong and they got really good hands. Some of them block a little bit better than others. Some of them run a little bit better than others.”
Last season Swanson saw action in all 13 games, making four starts. He had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Offensively, Oakley had the biggest impact of the returning tight ends. He started the last two games. He finished with 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Loftin saw action in nine games.
“They are tough,” Wells said. “They are disciplined. They are blue collar. I think they epitomize the program. I think they have bright futures, certainly Loftin and you look at Oakley and Swaney. I mean those guys are competing for playing time.
“That’s what people don’t really understand and our locker room sometimes doesn’t understand that the second tight end competes with that third wide receiver, you know who is the most productive when they get in a game.”
Wells is excited how this group of tight ends will help K-State offense because of their versatility.
“We can pack it in and run or with those guys flexed out so they give you a lot versatility as a play caller and being able to scheme some things up,” Wells said.
