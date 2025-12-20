Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Week 16 against Philadelphia Eagles, and he will not play again in the 2025 season.
The former No. 2 overall pick is dealing with an elbow injury -- one of several ailments that have plagued him this season -- and the Commanders opted to shut him down now that they are eliminated from playoff contention.
Daniels re-injured his elbow against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and Washington held him out last week after he was not cleared for contact. Now, the Commanders will operate with veteran Marcus Mariota under center for the rest of the season.
Daniels' injury has impacted the Commanders' odds for Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, although oddsmakers clearly expected the star quarterback to sit. Washington opened up as a six-point underdog at home in this matchup, but the line has shifted to Eagles -7 at DraftKings ahead of Saturday's matchup.
This line would have moved a lot more if Daniels had been expected to play, but the Washington quarterback's season was in jeopardy the second he re-injured his elbow.
This season, Daniels appeared in just seven games, leading the Commanders to a 2-5 record in his starts. The second-year quarterback completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight scores and three picks while rushing for 278 yards and two scores on 58 carries.
Mariota hasn't been great for Washington, leading it to a 2-5 record in seven starts, but he has comparable numbers to Daniels, completing 62.0 percent of his passes for 1,600 yards, 10 scores and seven interceptions.
Washington has two meetings with the Eagles over the final three weeks of the regular season, and it can keep Philly from clinching the NFC East -- for now -- with a win on Saturday.
Hopefully, Daniels will be able to return at full strength in the 2026 season, as he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as a rookie, taking Washington the NFC Championship Game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.