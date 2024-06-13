Ex-Kansas State Offensive Lineman KT Leveston Brings Versatility To Los Angeles Rams
From all indications, Los Angeles Rams rookie KT Leveston will bring the same versatility and playful optimism that made him a two-time honorable mention selection by the Big 12 coaches at Kansas State.
In an interview posted by the Rams on YouTube, Leveston, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman from Waco, Texas, talked about being selected in the seventh round as the 254 overall pick.
“It was funny because when I was looking at the screen after the call, I was picked 254th and where I was born and raised, for 18 years before I left the state of Texas, my area code was 254,” Leveston said. “It made it more special.”
After a chuckle, Leveston got serious about what he hopes to offer to a Rams team led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. He wants to help the Rams win another Super Bowl. Behind Stafford, the Rams were Super Bowl champions in the 2021 season.
“I’m going to bring physicality,” Leveston said. “I am a very physical player in the run game. The passing game I am really solid. I am able to sit down on bull rushes. If you want to come at me with speed rushes. I can move laterally really well.
“I am able to do counter moves really well. Ultimately, I am going to bring that competitive edge and try to help the Rams win the Super Bowl this season.”
At K-State, Leveston was willing to play anywhere on the offensive line to help the Wildcats out. It’s a solid trait for an offensive lineman to have in order to protect the quarterback and establish a consistent running attack.
Last season, Leveston was part of talented K-State offensive line that allowed quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson to flourish and running back DJ Giddens to rush for over 1200 yards as a sophomore.
“I played a lot of left tackle in my career,” Leveston said. “I am pretty comfortable at left tackle. But I have been able to develop level of comfortability at every position on the O-line.
“I don’t know if the Rams see me as a straight guard or a tackle/guard. I am comfortable playing anywhere, left, right, guard, tackle. And if the center goes down, I can hop in there and get the job done.”
Leveston believes that’s where he separates himself from others last year. It was his versatility.
“Early in my career I mainly worked on left tackle,” he said. “The last three years I played left tackle, left guard, right tackle and right guard and I practiced center. That really helped me understand the game to where I know everybody’s position and everybody’s technique.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com
