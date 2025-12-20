Matthew Stafford Had to Enter Medical Tent for Funniest Reason During Rams-Seahawks
An appearance in the blue tent is never a good sign. Luckily for the Rams and their fans, though, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s recent trip to the blue medical tent wasn’t anything to worry about.
But it was needed.
Stafford went to the blue tent for a brief period during Los Angeles’s devastating 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t miss any time in the game, which brought onlookers to wonder whether he was evaluated for an injury and quickly cleared. You know, the typical reason you see players make a trip to the blue tent.
When asked whether there was any potential injury, he tried to keep it short.
“I was not being evaluated for anything,” Stafford said to reporters postgame, hoping to leave it there. The media members in the press room didn’t let that happen, questioning the reason behind the trip to the blue tent since there was no injury at play.
“I had to use the restroom. I just didn’t want to run in,” Stafford hilariously responded as he clearly wanted to leave that part out.
Check out the funny exchange below:
You got to do what you got to do.
Despite the close loss, Stafford excelled in Seattle on Thursday and may have clinched himself the MVP. He went 29-for-49 passing with 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Rams had already clinched a playoff spot heading into the night, but the Seahawks now take the upper hand in the race for the NFC West and the conference’s top seed and first-round bye.
Stafford and the Rams (11-4) return to the field after a mini bye when they take on the Falcons Dec. 29 on Monday Night Football.