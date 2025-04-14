Ex-Kansas State Player Brendan Hausen Officially Has A New Home
For the first time in Brendan Hausen's college career he is not a Wildcat.
The former four star recruit committed to Villanova out of high school, transferred to Kansas State and now is moving on to Iowa.
Jon Rothstein announced on his X, formerly known as Twitter, page that Hausen was committed to Iowa.
Iowa beat out a strong list of contenders. Twenty teams had reached out to Hausen after he entered the portal. Of those teams, nine teams made the tournament (not including Texas, which lost in the First Four.)
Iowa has made a lot of moves this offseason. The Hawkeyes have the No. 6 transfer class in the country according to 247 Sports and they add a new coach in Ben McCollum. Hausen joins five players transferring from Drake. As of today, Hausen is the only transfer that has transferred to Iowa not following McCollum from Drake. In my last piece I said that there was another recruit that had not followed McCollum from Drake, former Miami player Isaiah Johnson-Arigu but it was announced yesterday that he will be transferring to St. Thomas according to 247 Sports. Not including Johnson-Arigu, Iowa has five transfers (another correction from my last article where I said they had four transfers) coming to Iowa City from Drake, and Hausen from Kansas State.
Hausen notably joins Bennett Stirtz, a five star transfer (247 Sports) ranked No. 2 across all players in the portal (247 Sports) and the No. 1 point guard (247 Sports.) Stirtz and Hausen will work together in the Hawkeyes' back court this upcoming season as Stirtz is a point guard and Hausen is a shooting guard. Stirtz was an exciting player to watch in last season's NCAA tournament, but adding the three point shooting of Hausen who averaged 7 3-point attempts last season and shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc will help the Hawkeyes' offense for the upcoming season.
