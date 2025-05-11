Kstate

Ex-Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Willingly Accepts New Role With Colts

Shandel Richardson

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs for a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs for a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens spent the past two seasons in the frontseat.

He was the main cog in the rushing attack, leading the Wildcats in yards as a sophomore and junior. Now, he has to accept a new role his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have veteran Jonathan Taylor as the starter, which means Giddens is trying to learn much as possible.

"I don't mind that backseat role, especially somebody that's a leader like him," Giddens said. "I can learn a lot from him. I just sit back and listen. I don't say too much. I don't think I know everything. I'm going to be a sponge around him." 

Taylor is a two-time Pro Bowler. In 2021, he led the NFL in rushing. As talented as he is, the Colts know they need a capable backup. That's why they drafted Giddens in the fifth round last month. So far, he has impressed during the rookie mini-camp.

Although Giddens is pegged in a backup role, he's already thinking more.

"It's competition, for sure," Giddens said. "Everybody is coming in to start. That's what their mindset is. Whatever it is, I'm just gonna keep working, so I'm not tripping." 

MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE

Wildcats lose out on top hoops recruit

Will Howard talks Steelers with QB Legend

Avery Johnson gets more preseason love

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @KStateOnSI

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here