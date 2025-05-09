Jerome Tang, K-State Lose Out On Top Recruit To UConn
Jacob Ross, a small forward from the class of 2025 is joining his brother Jayden in Storrs, Conn.
Ross originally committed to Minnesota on Oct. 31 before changing his mind later. He carried offers from 11 schools including Kansas State. The 6-5 small forward from SoCal Academy is a three star recruit (247 Sports) and is rated as the No. 45 rated small forward in the class of 2025.
Ross would have been the third member of the class of 2025 to commit to Kansas State, joining Exavier Wilson and Andrej Kostic and becoming the first small forward of the group.
ESPN Analyst Thinks K-State's Avery Johnson "Ready To Take Next Step"
Just where does Kansas State sit on the college football mountain this season?
There are no official rankings during the summer dead period except for "way too early" top 25 polls.
ESPN senior college football writer Mark Schlabach released his recently. Kansas State came in at No. 18, down to spots from its previous ranking. Schlabach said quarterback Avery Johnson is ready to take the next step.
"Johnson is ready to take the next step as a passer," Schlabach said. "And Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says he's much more confident and efficient heading into his second season as a starter and first under new offensive coordinator Matt Wells."
Johnson had a strong first season under center. He had four games with three touchdowns, including his final game of the season against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. Johnson struggled with 10 interceptions.
Schlabach also talked about running back Dylan Edwards, saying "he is ready to emerge as the No. 1 tailback." There are high expectations for the receiver room with the added weapons of Jaron Tibbs, Caleb Medford and Jerand Bradley.
Schlabach also looked at the defense.
"Leading tacklers Romaine and Payne return, but the Wildcats lost top edge rusher Brendan Mott," Schlabach said, "There's still plenty of returning talent in nose tacklesDamian Ilalio andCody Stufflebean, and ends Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor."
The Wildcats were joined in the rankings by Big 12 teams BYU (No. 10), Arizona State (No. 12), Iowa State (No. 14) and Texas Tech (No. 16).
