Ex-K-State's Will Howard Relieved To Be A Pittsburgh Steeler
National champion Will Howard anxiously awaited his calling in the NFL Draft last month.
The Pittsburgh Steelers broke that anxiety by selecting him in the sixth round. Howard revealed the relief in finally getting drafted, especially to a team like Pittsburgh.
"You don't know where you could be," Howard said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Tuesday afternoon. "You could in any one of 32 cities. So I just wanted to know. It's not about when, it's where, and I could not have landed in a better spot. Like honestly. It's close to home, close to Columbus, a lot of friends out here, a lot of connections to Pittsburgh."
K-STATE'S AVERY JOHNSON RECEIVES HIGH ACCLAIM BY MAJOR NETWORK
Kansas State's Avery Johnson had an up-and-down first year in the starting quarterback role last season.
Johnson threw 25 touchdown passes, which was tied for No. 5 in the Big 12, against 10 interceptions, six of those were in losses. Set to have his second full season under center, it is possible the former four-star recruit finds a new level this year.
In CBS Sports' spring overreactions for the Big 12 conference, it said Johnson "be one of the best quarterbacks in the country" if he can push his completion percentage over 60 percent.
"Johnson is a big-time athlete and showed flashes of brilliance in his first year as a starter," the article wrote. "The rising junior posted 2,700 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, and scored 32 touchdowns, but he has plenty of room to grow."
