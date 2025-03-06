Fans React To Former Kansas State WR Tyler Lockett's Release From Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks' veteran Tyler Lockett was released from the team Wednesday, sparking strong reactions from fans.
Even with Lockett's dip in production, Seahawks fans reflected on his time with the team and expressed sadness at his departure.
Lockett was drafted out of Kansas State in 2015 with the No. 69 overall pick. Through four seasons as a Wildcat, he had 3,710 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, with 2,684 return yards and six touchdown returns. He finished among the best in several Kansas State receiving records before replicating this success in Seattle. Lockett had 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns as a Seahawk, including four consecutive seasons (2019-2022) with 1,000 yards receiving.
He finished second all-time in franchise history in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in those categories.
Though Lockett's time in Seattle is over, he still expressed gratitude for his 10-year career upon release. Even for his age, he could still be a productive weapon on a team like the Cincinnati Bengals or San Francisco 49ers.
"I really enjoyed being in Seattle," Lockett tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!"
