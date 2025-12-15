NFL Week 16 Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens, Rams Open as Primetime Favorites)
Three weeks remain in the 2025 NFL regular season, and there are a ton of playoff spots -- and division races -- up for grabs entering Week 16.
There are some interesting storylines in Week 16, including the first two Saturday games of the season. The NFL is treating us with two important matchups, as the Philadelphia Eagles look to pick up a road win over the Washington Commanders to help them lock up a playoff spot while the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have a rematch from their exciting Week 14 clash.
Those are two important matchups in Week 16, but they may not be the best.
Sunday Night Football features Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who are looking to stay alive in the AFC North division race. New England is coming off a loss to Buffalo in Week15, and oddsmakers have Maye and company set as road dogs in this matchup.
On top of that, Week 16 kicks off with a massive Thursday Night Football matchup between the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Rams and the No. 5-seeded Seattle Seahawks in a game that could decide the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Another division race may be decided on Sunday as well, as the NFC South is tied with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to play in Week 16. The winner will undoubtedly have the inside track to win the division in 2025.
If you have a feel for a game or think there is a line to jump on early in the week, now is the time. Here's a look at the opening odds for every matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 16 Game
Thursday Night Football – Dec. 18
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Rams -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saturday Games – Dec. 20
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Eagles -6 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Packers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, Dec. 21 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Saints -4.5 (-105)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Bills -10 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Bucs -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 21 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Falcons -1.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -14.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -7 (110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Dec. 21
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Dec. 22
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: 49ers -4.5 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
