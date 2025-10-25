Best Social Media Posts from Kansas State's 17 Consecutive Win over Kansas
Now a look at the social media posts following Kansas State's 42-17 win over Kansas.
K-State fans' triumphant gloating and KU fans' frustration and introspection over the continuation of the historic rivalry streak dominated the social media landscape after Kansas State's decisive 42-17 victory over Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.
The program's and Kansas State fans' overriding theme was celebrating their team's 17th straight victory against their in-state opponent. "The Streak" content posts with frequently shared memes, GIFs, and images that highlight the number "17" were most common among Wildcats fans. The fact that current college students, even graduate students, and a good portion of professors and graduate assistants, weren't around when KU last won the rivalry game (2008) was a common joke.
In the Sunflower Showdown, Kansas State defeated rival Kansas 42–17, extending its winning run against the Jayhawks to 17 games in a row.
The beginning of the game did not go as planned for the Wildcats after Kansas State mishandled the opening kickoff. Kansas scored first after working with a short field after recovering the fumble on the kickoff. However, K-State responded with three straight touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kansas reduced the lead to 21-14 at the half after a long drive in the second quarter to make it a one-score game. But the second half was controlled by Kansas State as the Wildcats delivered a "dagger" with a 78-yard touchdown pass, increasing their lead to 35-17 going into the final quarter after Kansas settled for a field goal after a critical interception of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels resulted in a Wildcats touchdown.
The Jayhawks were held to 247 total yards by Kansas State's defense, which also forced numerous turnovers. Kansas' defeat extended their losing streak in the matchup, which began in 2008.
Avery Johnson, the star quarterback for Kansas State, was extremely effective against the Jayhawks. He had 11 completions on 17 passing attempts, and he threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores. Jayce Brown, a key wide receiver for K-State, had an exceptional day, hauling in four catches for a career-high 160 yards, including the 78-yard touchdown.
With 17 of 35 passes for 129 yards, an interception, and two total turnovers, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels had a difficult game against the K-State defense. Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jronly ran for 67 yards for the Jayhawks in this game.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.