Kansas State Adds Former Auburn Offensive Tackle to Revamped Unit

Kansas State has placed a strong effort into rebuilding its offensive line under new offensive line coach Mike Schmidt this offseason.

Schmidt was hired away from San Diego State, where he was the offensive line coach. So far, under his regime as the offensive line coach for the Wildcats, they have signed five new players to their offensive line.

Four are likely interior offensive linemen in Colorado State’s Tanner Morley, Akron’s Delvin Morris, Missouri’s Keiton Jones, Cal Poly’s Charlie Adams, and San Diego State’s Chase Duarte.

Kansas State's newest addition to their offensive line will likely play on the outside, as they have added former Auburn offensive lineman Tyler Johnson in the transfer portal.

Johnson originally committed to Auburn as a part of the 2023 class. He played in just three games during the 2023 season before opting to redshirt for the rest of the year. In 2024 he played in 12 games, earning the starting job for the Tigers' game against Alabama A&M. He would play a total of 92 offensive snaps during the 2024 season for the Tigers.

Unfortunately, Johnson's numbers took a major hit in 2025, as he only played a total of seven offensive snaps during his last year at Auburn. Instead, the 6-foot-6, 323-pound lineman spent most of his time as a blocker on special teams units such as field goal and PAT. He did appear in all 12 games for the Tigers, just not on offense.

Johnson comes to the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson has had a very weird career so far in college. It is very rare to see a drop in playing time like he has from his redshirt freshman campaign to his sophomore campaign. However, the good news for Kansas State fans is that linemen in this league don't usually develop into their full self until around their junior year anyway. He could be a late bloomer who could prove to be an excellent pickup in the end.

The one concern is that the Wildcats will have to rely on the chance he blooms, at least for right now. With the departure of John Pastore and Gus Hawkins, Kansas State is losing the only two tackles who saw snaps last year. George Fitzpatrick is set to return from injury for the 2026 season, but they will need to add some more depth in the transfer portal to fully round out their big guys up front.

