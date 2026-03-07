Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Auburn Tigers are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, but are likely on the outside looking in. That means their regular-season finale against the No. 16-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is a big one. If they can beat a nationally ranked team on the road, there's a much stronger case for them to get into the big dance.

Alabama also needs a win in order to completely lock up the second spot in the SEC.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Auburn vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Auburn +8.5 (-110)

Alabama -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Auburn +260

Alabama -330

Total

OVER 176.5 (-110)

UNDER 176.5 (-110)

Auburn vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Coleman Coiseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Auburn Record: 16-14 (7-10 in SEC)

Alabama Record: 22-8 (12-5 in SEC)

Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Auburn is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Auburn's last five games

Alabama is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 6-3 in Alabama's last nine games

The OVER is 5-1 in the alst six meetings between these two teams

Auburn vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Labaron Philon Jr., G - Alabama Crimson Tide

Not only is Labaron Philon Jr. leading this team in points per game (21.5), assists per game (4.8), and steals per game (1.2), but he torched this Auburn team in the first game against them. In that game, he put up 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal. If he has another game like that on Saturday, Alabama is going to be hard to beat.

Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

Auburn can't defend the perimeter, which is a nightmare situation for the Tigers in this game. No team in college basketball shoots the three-ball more than the Crimson Tide, and now they get to face an Auburn team that ranks 345th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Auburn's offensive numbers completely fall off a cliff when playing on the road. Their effective field goal percentage falls 9.1% when playing on the road.

Despite a close game the first time around, the rematch should be a lopsided affair in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Pick: Alabama -8.5 (-110)

