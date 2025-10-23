Kansas State and Kansas Renew Historic Sunflower Showdown for the 113th Time
The long-standing rivalry between the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks returns for another chapter this weekend. And this is not something fans aren't already excited about. It is because the two programs clash in the 113th edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
The game kicks off on Saturday, October 25, in Lawrence, Kansas, with bragging rights and state pride on the line. While the Jayhawks are eager to end years of frustration, the Wildcats will be looking to keep their incredible dominance alive. If you are not aware, they have won 16 straight matchups in the series.
Origins and All-Time Series Record
The Sunflower Showdown is one of college football’s oldest rivalries, dating back to 1902 when Kansas hosted the first-ever meeting and blanked Kansas State 16-0. The Jayhawks controlled the early years, winning the first four contests before the Wildcats finally broke through with a 6-4 victory in 1906.
Over more than a century of gridiron battles, the rivalry has seen dramatic shifts in momentum and power. Kansas still leads the all-time series 64–53, with five ties sprinkled throughout its storied history. While KU once dominated the matchup, the modern era has been all K-State.
The turning point came with the birth of the Big 12 Conference in 1996. Since then, Kansas State has owned the rivalry and the conference standings. The Wildcats have beaten the Jayhawks in 16 straight games and have lost to them only four times since the Big 12’s formation.
Kansas State leads all active Big 12 teams in total conference victories with 146 and has claimed three Big 12 championships, tying Baylor for the most among current members. Kansas, by contrast, ranks ninth in that same period with just 56 conference wins. It was highlighted how far the scales have tilted in favor of the Wildcats.
Recent Battles Show Renewed Competition
Few games in the rivalry have been as one-sided as K-State’s 64-0 win over Kansas in 2002. It was the largest margin of victory in series history. Another memorable meeting came in 2003. This was the last time the teams met on October 25, when the Wildcats cruised to a 42-6 win.
That game was historic for Kansas State legend Darren Sproles, who broke the school’s career rushing record with a 98-yard performance. Since then, the Wildcats have continued to dominate, though recent years have seen the gap narrow.
The last two meetings between the rivals have been nail-biters. In 2023, Kansas State edged Kansas 29-27 after Chris Tennant nailed a clutch 50-yard field goal late in the game. This year’s matchup promises another intense battle as Kansas looks to end the streak and Kansas State aims to extend it to 17 straight.
