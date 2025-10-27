Kansas State Football Sets Kickoff Time and TV Details for Week 10 Clash
The Big 12 has officially revealed the kickoff time and TV network for one of the most anticipated games of Kansas State’s season. The Wildcats are set to host College Football Playoff contender Texas Tech in Week 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans across the nation will be able to tune in as FOX broadcasts the high-stakes Big 12 matchup live from Manhattan, Kansas.
Wildcats Riding Momentum After Kansas Win
Kansas State (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) enters the contest with renewed confidence and momentum following back-to-back wins over TCU and Kansas. The Wildcats’ latest triumph came in a commanding 42–17 victory over their in-state rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. It will mark their 17th consecutive win in the Sunflower Showdown.
It was a statement game for quarterback Avery Johnson. He delivered a dynamic performance by throwing for two touchdowns and adding two more on the ground. Head Coach Chris Klieman’s squad now turns its focus to keeping that energy alive as it prepares for one of its toughest home games of the season.
The visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will arrive in Manhattan with much at stake. Ranked No. 15 nationally in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas Tech remains in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation.
After a narrow 26–22 setback at No. 25 Arizona State, the Red Raiders bounced back dominantly. They steamrolled Oklahoma State 42–0 to reassert their postseason credentials. However, the Red Raiders face a bit of uncertainty under center heading into Week 10.
Series History Favors Kansas State
Starting quarterback Will Hammond left the Oklahoma State game in the first half due to a knee injury and was scheduled for an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. His availability could play a major role in shaping Tech’s offensive approach against K-State’s aggressive defense.
The Wildcats hold a decisive edge in the series’ recent history, having defeated Texas Tech in eight straight meetings and 12 of the past 13 overall. The Red Raiders have not managed to win in Manhattan since 2008, a streak that K-State hopes to extend. Last season, the Wildcats rolled to a 38–21 victory in Lubbock, continuing their dominance in the rivalry.
As both programs prepare for this crucial Big 12 matchup, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Kansas State will look to stretch its winning streak to three and protect home turf in what promises to be one of the most exciting games.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.