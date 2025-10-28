Kansas State’s Dylan Edwards Ruled Out vs Texas Tech Due to Injury
Kansas State will be without one of its most electric offensive weapons once again. Head coach Chris Klieman officially ruled out running back Dylan Edwards. The decision came ahead of the Wildcats’ November 1 clash against No. 13 Texas Tech at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. This will mark Edwards’ fourth full missed game of the season. It is because he continues to battle a stubborn lower-body injury.
Klieman Confirms Edwards Still Not Fully Healed
Coach Klieman confirmed the decision on Monday, October 27. He explained that the medical team’s evaluations showed the injury had not yet healed completely. The program remains focused on ensuring the young running back’s long-term health rather than rushing him back onto the field.
"There's something going on with the lower extremity that we continue to do imaging on," Klieman said. "The imaging we've received (last week) says that it wasn't healed. If it's not healed, he is not gonna play. We're not gonna put him out there."
Edwards’ health has been a concern since Week 0, when he muffed a punt in Kansas State’s season-opening loss to Iowa State in Ireland. He left the game without a single offensive snap. While flashes of his speed and explosiveness have appeared throughout the season, consistency has been elusive. His best showing came against UCF on September 27. It was when he erupted for 166 rushing yards and a touchdown in a breakout performance.
So far, Edwards has recorded 34 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns across four appearances. His last game came in the October 4 loss to Baylor, where he logged 10 carries for 26 yards and a score before being shut down once again due to the lingering issue.
Redshirt Option Still on the Table for Edwards
With the season nearing its final stretch, the idea of redshirting Edwards is becoming increasingly realistic. Klieman acknowledged that while the option remains open, no formal discussion has been held with the player.
Because Edwards has not used a redshirt either during his lone season at Colorado or since transferring to Kansas State, he remains eligible to preserve a year of eligibility if he sits out the rest of 2025.
"Dylan wants to play, but his body's not there yet," Klieman reiterated. "We'll have to revisit that, but I want to just make sure the kid gets healthy. That's the most important thing for me is that he gets healthy."
Kansas State (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 13 Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a pivotal conference matchup that could shape the Wildcats’ postseason hopes. With Edwards sidelined, Jackson and the rest of the backfield will shoulder the load as the team looks to stay hot in front of its home crowd.
