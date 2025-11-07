Kansas State Wildcats Closing in on Bowl Spot with Three Games Remaining
With just three games left in the regular season, the Kansas State Wildcats are still in the hunt for something more than a win. Meanwhile, the team’s early-season goals have slipped out of reach. Head coach Chris Klieman’s group has a clear, attainable target that keeps their year alive. This is not something else but earning bowl eligibility. Sitting at 4–5 overall and 3–3 in the Big 12, the Wildcats know exactly what’s on the line as they prepare for the final stretch of 2025.
Wildcats Focused on Maintaining Bowl Tradition
Since Chris Klieman took the reins in 2019, Kansas State has been a model of postseason consistency. Excluding the pandemic-shortened year, K-State has made a bowl appearance every season. Under his leadership, they got many of them, including trips to the Liberty Bowl, Texas Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and Rate Bowl.
While Klieman and his players aren’t treating a lower-tier bowl as a major goal, reaching the six-win mark still means a great deal. It provides valuable extra practices and momentum heading into the offseason. Simply put, ending the year in a bowl game is always better than sitting at home watching others play in December.
Favorable Schedule Offers a Clear Path
The good news for the Wildcats is that their remaining schedule sets up well. Kansas State is favored in two of its last three games. It was a road trip to Oklahoma State and a home finale against Colorado. Winning both of those contests would give the Wildcats six victories and officially lock up their 14th bowl appearance since 2010.
A potential finish at 6–6 or 7–5 would likely place K-State in one of the Big 12’s middle-tier or non-contractual bowl games. While the Wildcats are no longer in contention for top postseason matchups like the College Football Playoff, Alamo Bowl, or Pop-Tarts Bowl, there’s still plenty to play for.
Where Could the Wildcats End Up?
If the Wildcats can close strong, they’ll have several realistic postseason destinations. The Texas Bowl could be an outside shot if K-State wins out, though a return to the Liberty Bowl, Independence Bowl, or one of the Big 12’s rotating options like the First Responder Bowl, Birmingham Bowl, or Gasparilla Bowl appears more likely.
Kansas State has a history with several of these venues. The Wildcats competed in the Liberty Bowl twice recently (2016 and 2019) and made their first-ever bowl appearance at the Independence Bowl back in 1982. Those familiar sites could once again be on the Wildcats’ travel itinerary.
Recent national projections vary on where K-State could land. Sports Illustrated currently slots them in the Independence Bowl vs. Western Kentucky. On the other hand, ESPN predicts Kennesaw State, and College Football News lists Cal as a potential opponent. Other outlets like USA Today favor the First Responder Bowl vs. North Texas, and Athlon Sports pegs them for the Liberty Bowl vs. Florida.
No matter the destination, Kansas State’s path is clear. Win two of the last three, and the postseason streak continues.
