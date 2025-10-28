The Main Reason how Kansas State can Upset No. 13 Texas Tech
Kansas State's offensive attack, which takes advantage of its explosive quarterback and Texas Tech's defensive approach, offers a strong foundation for an unexpected win over the No. 13-ranked Red Raiders.
With a standout junior quarterback and an experienced offensive coordinator in Matt Wells, who was the head coach at Texas Tech for nearly three years, the Wildcats' offense poses a unique threat to the Red Raiders' defense. The motivation of Wells calling the plays, along with the main source of hope being the driving force behind the K-State offense, is quarterback Avery Johnson's ability to lead the Wildcats' offense to multiple touchdowns against the Red Raiders' defense.
Defenses have been constantly under pressure from Johnson's ability to produce explosive plays with both his arms and his legs during the Wildcats' last four games. Shiel Wood, the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, has acknowledged Johnson's skill and stated that his team must "stay in your gap" against the quarterback run game and sustain pass rush lanes. However, that is easier said than done, as Johnson in Kansas State's last four games has thrown for nine touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns, helping the Wildcats' offense come to life and turning around their season after a dismal 1-3 start.
Johnson has shown outstanding ball security and a remarkably low interception ratio this season. Reducing turnovers relieves pressure on the Wildcat defense and keeps Texas Tech's offense from establishing short fields, which is essential for an upset. If he continues to protect the ball and doesn't turn over the ball, the Wildcats have a legit chance of upsetting the Red Raiders.
By creating explosive plays and being effective when it matters, K-State's attack can help them win this game and pull off the upset. The Wildcats have demonstrated their ability to spread the field, as seen by the fact that tight end Garrett Oakley and receiver Jayce Brown, who leads the team in touchdown receptions, among other categories, as well. Despite being nationally ranked No. 1 against the rush, Texas Tech's defense is somewhat vulnerable against the pass in comparison, as they are ranked No. 39 in FBS.
K-State's Red Zone offense, which scores on more than 90% of trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line, earns it a No. 22 ranking in the FBS. Against a team like Texas Tech, which leads the Big 12 in scoring defense, turning drives into touchdowns is essential for the Wildcats' efforts in defeating the Red Raiders.
In addition to reducing turnovers and making the most of their Red Zone opportunities, Kansas State's whole offensive approach will depend on Avery Johnson's versatility to overcome Texas Tech's formidable defense. Additionally, Kansas State has a strong historical edge against Texas Tech, having defeated them in 12 of their last 13 meetings, several of which were close games that they managed to win.
